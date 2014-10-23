HOTLINE: FeTi plant ‘blaze’ all smoke and no fire

Can there be smoke without fire? As it turns out, yes, there can.

Reports emerged over the weekend of a fire at ferro-titanium producer AMG Super Alloys’ plant in South Yorkshire, UK, but according to a company spokesman, the so-called “blaze” was nothing more than a little dust and smoke from normal operations at the grinding mill.

The reports claimed that a pile of titanium metal filings “went up in flames”, but this was not the case – there was no damage to the plant and no impact on production, the spokesman said.

Firefighters were called to the plant and reportedly spent about two hours at the site, but had no fire to fight, he added.

