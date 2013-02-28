HOTLINE: Former Marex ceo Slade takes over at London Capital Group

Mark Slade, former ceo of London Metal Exchange ring-dealing company Marex Financial, has taken over as chief executive of London Capital Group, a provider of online trading services.

Slade has replaced Simon Denham, who had been ceo of London Capital Group for ten years, and decided to leave his role as ceo with immediate effect.

“The board would like to thank Simon for all of his work over many years in building London Capital Group into the great business it is today,” London Capital Group chairman Giles Vardey said in a statement in the company’s 2012 results release.

“We wish him well for the future. While we are sad to see Simon go, we all agree it is the right time for fresh leadership, and I am delighted that Mark Slade has decided to join us as our new ceo.”

Slade, 51, has gained extensive experience in trading in financial markets and risk management during a 30-year career, Vardey said.

Most recently, he was ceo of Marex Financial, and before that, he was md of Refco Overseas. He also served as a director on the LME for seven years, and has held directorships at Marex USA and the Futures & Options Assn.

Slade formally took up the role of ceo at London Capital Group on February 25, and the appointment will be subject to the usual approval process from the UK Financial Services Authority, the company said.

Marex Financial became Marex Spectron in 2011, when it took over OTC energy broker Spectron.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb