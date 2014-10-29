HOTLINE: Indium, Ninja Turtles and the Fanya exchange

What do indium and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have in common? As Hotline has just learnt: The Fanya Metal Exchange.

As well as running an exchange which has drawn the attention of the minor metals industry due to its high indium stocks, Fanya board members Zhang Peng, Shan Jiuliang and Wen Di, have also now joined the board of an animated film company responsible for creating the 2007 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

As of September 16 this year, Shan Jiuliang, president and chairman of Fanya, has been made executive chairman of Imagi International, his wife Zhang Peng, vp of the Fanya exchange, has become an executive director on the board, while Wen Di, Fanya’s cfo, has been made a non-executive director.

All three have taken up these roles at Imagi alongside their work running the Fanya Metal Exchange.

As well as creating the fourth film in the Ninja Turtle franchise, the Hong-Kong listed film studio Imagi has also made Astro Boy, a superhero origin story, and is in the early production stage of making Cat Tale, the adventurous story of “Rover”, a kitten raised by canine parents.

editorial@metalbulletin.com