HOTLINE: LME raises fees for its services

Metal Bulletin’s invaluable coverage of the London Metal Exchange and its prices is about to become even more valuable after the LME announced large increases in the prices of its media subscriptions.

The exchange’s real-time and 30 minutes delayed annual licence fee will increase to £9,500 per year in January, from £7,500 last year and just £5,000 in 2011. The per-user fees are also increasing.

Metal Bulletin is not alone in seeing its LME fees increase. Traders have also faced fee increases, and warehouse users will see higher rents next year as well.

When it was writing so much about the LME takeover last year, Hotline was unaware that it would ultimately be paying for it...

