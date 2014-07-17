HOTLINE: Metal Bulletin welcomes new sister company Mining Indaba

Metal Bulletin parent company Euromoney Institutional Investor has acquired the Investing in African Mining Indaba brand, which runs the world’s largest mining investment forum and Africa’s largest mining event.

Every February, over 7,000 delegates arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, for four days of presentations, panels and briefings and a week of furious networking.

Exhibitors and delegates include the world’s largest mining companies, banks and private investors, as well as governments and industry bodies.

“We want to invest in the business and refocus it on the mining companies and the investors that invest in them. And, in due course, we believe we should be able to build other major events in the mining sector in Africa and elsewhere,” Euromoney chairman Richard Ensor said.

“It is an important acquisition for us as it expands our operations in emerging markets and especially Africa. It can benefit greatly from the other businesses in our portfolio such as Metal Bulletin and Institutional Investor, which have strong client bases in the metals and mining market and with institutional investors,” Ensor added.

Mining Indaba md Jonathan Moore will run the business from Euromoney’s New York office, reporting to Ros Irving, who will add the role of divisional director of Mining Indaba to her current duties.

