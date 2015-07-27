HOTLINE: Metal trader UD Group buys Singapore Slammers tennis team

Singapore-based metal trading firm UD Group has bought International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) team Singapore Slammers, led by world number one Novak Djokovic.

The Singapore Slammers team also includes Carlos Moya of Spain, Belinda Bencic from Switzerland, Karolína Plíšková from the Czech Republic, Marcelo Melo from Brazil and Nick Kyrgios from Australia.

“UD has made a commitment to Singapore as corporate headquarter as well as a trading hub,” UD Group’s chairman Prateek Gupta told Metal Bulletin.

“Owning a Singapore franchise [Singapore Slammers] gives UD the opportunity to spread our brand, promote Singapore, engage the community and along the way have a little fun alongside of work,” Gupta said.

Djokovic said in a recorded message to tennis fans in Singapore, “I have such a great team. And we are going to rock the stage!”

Coca Cola IPTL 2015 will be held from December 2-20 across five countries – Japan, the Philippines, India, UAE and Singapore.

Other players involved in the competition include: Kei Nishikori for Japan Warriors; Rafael Nadal for Indian Aces; Roger Federer for UAE Royals; and Serena Williams for Philippine Mavericks.

The IPTL team-based tennis league, founded by multiple grand-slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi, held its first edition in 2014 with matches played across four countries in Asia. The grand prize in 2014 was $1 million, won by team Micromax Indian Aces.

