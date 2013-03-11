HOTLINE: Monopoly maker boosts scrap trade

The manufacturer of financial board-game Monopoly, Hasbro, is to scrap the iron from the game’s group of place-tokens and replace it with a cat.

Hasbro took the decision after a month-long online polling process that allowed players to vote on the pieces.

The iron has been a part of the game since it was invented by Parker Brothers in 1935.

There has been no official response from the scrap industry to the prospect of increased supplies of tiny domestic items. Besides, would it be classed as heavy melt scrap or grade 3B?

