HOTLINE: New Metal Bulletin App now available for iPhone and iPad

Want to catch up on the latest industry news and up-to-date pricing, but don’t have access to the website? Need the latest information on the world of metal while on the move? Well, you need look no further than the new Metal Bulletin app, which was released this week.

Available to download for free from the App Store, it brings you all the industry news and pricing information from www.metalbulletin.com, optimised for Apple mobile devices.

Not only can you catch up with metal industry news as it happens, but you can download both the daily and weekly magazines for offline viewing, either in the app itself or on ibooks.

The app can be downloaded by anyone, with free articles available, but for trialists and subscribers to Metal Bulletin it offers enormous value and convenience.

Hotline has spent a bit of time using the app and can confirm, in its totally unbiased opinion, that it is the best and most useful app the metal industry will ever see.

