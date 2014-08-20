HOTLINE: Noble hires metals analyst

Noble has hired Sijin Cheng as metals market analyst in Singapore, market sources told Metal Bulletin.

Cheng was last commodities analyst at Barclays Capital in Singapore.

In her new role, Cheng will report to Duncan Hobbs, head of global commodities research at Noble, Hotline understands.

Hobbs joined Noble, late last year and moved to Singapore after leaving his last job as senior analyst at Macquarie Bank.

Cheng joins the in-house research team at the commodities trader which had hired Gueorgui Pirinski in June as market analyst for bulk commodities.

Pirinski was market analyst at BHP Billiton for over 7 years before joining Noble and has also worked at CRU and EuroStrategy Consultants.

editorial@metalbulletin.com

