HOTLINE: Privat and confidential

On Tuesday, Hotline was highly excited to learn that a veteran chrome market participant from a large European steel mill had announced a surprise move to Ukrainian manganese alloys producer Privat, via networking website Linkedin.

News travels fast in chrome and no one likes to concede ignorance, so within minutes, sources were claiming to have the same knowledge and were offering theories as to why the move might make sense to that individual.

It was another twelve hours before a sharp-witted senior ferro-alloys trader at a major firm pointed out that the veteran had indeed left the mill, but may have simply been indicating, in German, that his next move was private.

His Linkedin profile has since been updated to reflect that.

