HOTLINE: Robert Voss made CBE in New Year’s Honours

Robert Voss has been made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in the UK’s New Year’s Honours List for 2014.

Voss, who is ceo of scrap and secondary metal dealer Voss International, was honoured for his services to British industry and for voluntary service in the UK.

He joins honourees including David Bernstein, former chairman of the UK’s Football Association, Jayne Gadhia, ceo of Virgin Money, and theatre director Dominic Cooke.

