HOTLINE: Roger Yuan joins Shanghai Chaos Investment

Roger Yuan left his role as a commodity analyst at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and joined Shanghai Chaos Investment Co on Monday March 16, Metal Bulletin understands.

Yuan has been hired by the company founder Ge Weidong and reports to him directly, a source familiar with the matter said,

Yuan is said to be responsible for a wider area beyond just metals.

Yuan was not available for comment when contacted by Metal Bulletin.

Shanghai Chaos trades copper, rubber, oil, sugar, soy as well as Hong Kong and US equities and bonds.

Shanghai Chaos currently has 100-150 employees.

