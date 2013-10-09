HOTLINE: Spying scandal grips Brazil as mining sector targeted by Canadian agency

Brazil´s mines and energy ministry was a target for the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSE), according to documents leaked by former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden and obtained by local television channel Globo.

CSE has mapped computer, telephones and cell phones communications of the ministry, according to a Globo report.

“This is a fact that deserves repudiation”, Brazilian mines and energy ministry Edison Lobão said.

“The [Brazilian] foreign ministry will demand explanations from Canada,”, Brazil’s president Dilma Rousseff said on Twitter on Monday October 7.

In addition, the Brazilian president has recommended that the national mines and energy ministry reinforces the safety of its IT systems.

“CSE does not comment on foreign intelligence gathering activities,” the Canadian agency told Metal Bulletin when asked to comment on the report.

Carolina Guerra

cguerra@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: #!/cguerra_mb