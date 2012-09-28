HOTLINE: Trafigura traders tighten ties on Fridays

Hotline’s sneaking suspicion that freedom of expression is being chipped away in metals markets was confirmed when he learned that trading company Trafigura has revoked the right of its employees to wear a polo shirt or a checked golf trouser as the week winds down.

Where previously the company’s traders enjoyed that right on dress-down Friday, they will be back in suits from now on.

Trafi’s employees seem almost unaware of the social regression taking place around them.

One, so far removed from the freedoms that all men should enjoy, has actually backed the decision.

“At Trafigura, the staff are highly motivated, good looking, successful and properly dressed,” he said.

“You can’t walk around here looking like a cowboy or a student.”

Dark days for freedom lovers everywhere...

