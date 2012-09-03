HOTLINE: What’s in a name...

In a copper market blighted by uncertainty and volatility, one might be forgiven for taking it amiss when Antofagasta added further confusion to the mix by changing the names of several of its projects.

Is it Centinela – or Sierra Gorda? Esperanza Sur – or Telegrafo? Encuentro – or Caracoles?

But now, if investors can be sure of nothing else, they can at least be sure they’ll be able to remember the names of Antofagasta’s projects, because newly appointed ceo Diego Hernandez has made at least one promise he will certainly be able to keep.

“I promise, in my new job, I will not be changing any more names,” Hernandez said during the company’s first-half results presentation on August 29.

Phew!

