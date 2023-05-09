Methodology Contact us Login

Houston ferrous scrap consumer trend May 2023: pricing notice

Following the transition of its Houston ferrous scrap prices to consumer buying from dealer selling in January, Fastmarkets has published a monthly post-settlement notice detailing month-on-month market changes.

May 9, 2023
By Amy Hinton
The decision has been made to continue publishing the notice for that market, up to and including the June 2023 settlement, at which point it will be reviewed.

The original consultation notice and subsequent notification of the change were published in June and August 2022, respectively.

The notice for April can be found here.

To request more information, provide feedback on this notice, or provide price information and data, please contact Amy Hinton by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton, Re: Houston ferrous scrap market transition.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

