COVERAGE NOTE: New US export kraft linerboard price to Central/South America

PPI Pulp & Paper Week is introducing a new US linerboard export price this month in Price Watch for 42-lb unbleached kraft linerboard to Central/South America. PPW has been covering this price for several years informally in the text of articles, and a price history covering 2009-2016 is available online in the Price Watch section of the RISI website here.

Price name: 42-lb unbleached kraft linerboard

Location: Central/South America

Delivery terms: FAS (at the US port)

Frequency: monthly

Units: USD/ short tons

Price type: net price on regular noncontract business

Assessment window: orders for production usually during the current month

If you have questions or would like additional information, please contact Will Mies (wmies@risi.com).