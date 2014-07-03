Hydro takes Rio’s stake in Norwegian Al smelter

Norsk Hydro has agreed to take over Rio Tinto Alcan’s 50% share of the Sør-Norge Aluminium (Søral) smelter in Norway, giving Hydro full ownership of the facility, it said on Thursday July 3.

Søral has a production capacity of about 180,000 tpy of primary metal, though it is producing half that since idling one of its two production lines in 2009.

“Søral is a well-invested plant, which on a comparable basis has a cost position in line with the rest of our Norwegian smelters,” Hilde Merete Aasheim, head of primary metal, said in a statement. “A change in ownership makes it possible to contribute even stronger in strengthening operations.”

Hydro’s ownership will mean a significant cost-saving for the smelter, which will now become a part of Hydro’s integrated, downstream-focused European aluminium business.

“Hydro already has a strong primary aluminium production base in Norway and we believe Søral will be a valuable contribution to our portfolio,” Aasheim said. “The plant fits well into Hydro’s high-premium casthouse product strategy.”

The transaction, which still needs approval from relevant competition authorities in Norway and France, is expected to close later this year. The fee was not disclosed.

