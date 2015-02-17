Hyundai Motor to expand car plant in South Korea

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Capacity will be lifted to 100,000 vehicles per year by 2020 from the current 65,000 units, the company said on Monday February 16.

The expansion is part of a wider six-year investment plan of 2 trillion Won ($1.8 billion) that the South Korean automaker also announced on Monday.

Designed to “enhance its global commercial vehicle competitiveness”, the plan will see Hyundai investing 1.6 trillion Won ($1.45 billion) on the development of new car models and engines.

The remaining 400 billion Won ($363 million) will go to the plant expansion in South Korea.

Hyundai Motor has eight manufacturing bases and seven design & technical centers worldwide.

In South Korea, it sources most of its steel needs from its sister company Hyundai Steel.

The company sold 4.96 million vehicles last year, a 4.8% increase from 2013.