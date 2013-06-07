Hyundai Steel offers 20,000 tonnes of billet for end-July loading

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The South Korean steel producer last sold a billet cargo some three weeks ago to a trader at $523.50 per tonne fob. But prices have since shifted lower due to weak demand.

Fellow steelmaker Korea Steel Shapes Co (Kosco) was heard to have sold a cargo of the semi-finished product to a South Africa-based trader recently at about $510 per tonne fob. This sets the tone for the kind of price level that Hyundai Steel will likely get for its cargo.

The tender closes on Monday June 10.

