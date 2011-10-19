IMPORTANT NOTICE ON METAL BULLETIN’S FERRO-CHROME PRICES
Metal Bulletin is proposing a number of changes to its ferro-chrome and chrome ore price quotations, including changes to price specifications, the rationalisation of price descriptions and the elimination of some prices.
Metal Bulletin is considering changing the descriptions, and in some cases specifications, of the following prices.
Of the prices above, Metal Bulletin is considering eliminating the ultra low-carbon ferro-chrome spot price; and the low-phosphorus, high-carbon ferro-chrome spot price.
On chrome ore, Metal Bulletin is also considering dropping the SA friable lumpy basis 35-40% price.
If you have any comments about the proposed changes, please email them to Metal Bulletin’s price manager, Mary Higgins, mhiggins@metalbulletin.com by Friday November 4 2011.
Current price description/specification: Lumpy Cr charge, basis 52% Cr, (and high-carbon), quarterly
New price description: European charge chrome (and high-carbon ferro-chrome) quarterly settlement price
Specification: 52% Cr
Current price description/specification: 6-8% C, basis 60% Cr, max 1.5% Si
New price description: High-carbon ferro-chrome spot price
New specification: 65% Cr, 6-8% C, 1.5% Si max
Current price description/specification: European low-carbon 0.1% average 60-70% quarterly
New price description: European Low-carbon ferro-chrome quarterly settlement price
New specification: 65% Cr, 0.1% C
Current price description/specification: 0.10% C average 60-70% Cr
New price description: Low-carbon ferro-chrome spot price
New specification: 65% Cr, 0.1% C
Current price description: European low-carbon, in-warehouse, 0.06% C max -- 65% Cr
New price description: Ultra low-carbon ferro-chrome spot price
Specification: 65% Cr, 0.06% C max
Current price description: Low phosphorus Cr min 65%, C max 7%, Si max 1%, P max 0.15%, Ti max 0.05%
New price description: Low phosphorus, high-carbon ferro-chrome spot price
Specification: 65% Cr, 7% C max, 1% Si max, 0.015% P max, Ti 0.5% max
Current price description: Spot 6-8% , basis 50% Cr, ddp China
New price description: High-carbon ferro-chrome China domestic spot price
Specification: 50% Cr, 6-8% C
Current price description: Contract 6-8%, basis 50% Cr, ddp China
New price description: High-carbon ferro-chrome China quarterly settlement
Specification: 50% Cr, 6-8% C.