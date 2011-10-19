IMPORTANT NOTICE ON METAL BULLETIN’S FERRO-CHROME PRICES

Metal Bulletin is proposing a number of changes to its ferro-chrome and chrome ore price quotations, including changes to metal specifications, the rationalisation of metal price descriptions and the elimination of some prices.

Metal Bulletin is considering changing the descriptions, and in some cases specifications, of the following prices.







Of the prices above, Metal Bulletin is considering eliminating the ultra low-carbon ferro-chrome spot price; and the low-phosphorus, high-carbon ferro-chrome spot price.

On chrome ore, Metal Bulletin is also considering dropping the SA friable lumpy basis 35-40% price.

If you have any comments about the proposed changes, please email them to Metal Bulletin’s price manager, Mary Higgins, mhiggins@metalbulletin.com by Friday November 4 2011.

.................................................................................................................................................

Current price description/specification: Lumpy Cr charge, basis 52% Cr, (and high-carbon), quarterly

New price description: European charge chrome (and high-carbon ferro-chrome) quarterly settlement price

Specification: 52% Cr

Current price description/specification: 6-8% C, basis 60% Cr, max 1.5% Si

New price description: High-carbon ferro-chrome spot price

New specification: 65% Cr, 6-8% C, 1.5% Si max

Current price description/specification: European low-carbon 0.1% average 60-70% quarterly

New price description: European Low-carbon ferro-chrome quarterly settlement price

New specification: 65% Cr, 0.1% C

Current price description/specification: 0.10% C average 60-70% Cr

New price description: Low-carbon ferro-chrome spot price

New specification: 65% Cr, 0.1% C

Current price description: European low-carbon, in-warehouse, 0.06% C max -- 65% Cr

New price description: Ultra low-carbon ferro-chrome spot price

Specification: 65% Cr, 0.06% C max

Current price description: Low phosphorus Cr min 65%, C max 7%, Si max 1%, P max 0.15%, Ti max 0.05%

New price description: Low phosphorus, high-carbon ferro-chrome spot price

Specification: 65% Cr, 7% C max, 1% Si max, 0.015% P max, Ti 0.5% max

Current price description: Spot 6-8% , basis 50% Cr, ddp China

New price description: High-carbon ferro-chrome China domestic spot price

Specification: 50% Cr, 6-8% C

Current price description: Contract 6-8%, basis 50% Cr, ddp China

New price description: High-carbon ferro-chrome China quarterly settlement

Specification: 50% Cr, 6-8% C.