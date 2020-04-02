IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 1

Spain’s Ministry of Industry, Trade & Tourism has finally confirmed the steel industry is considered “essential” and can continue operating, albeit at a slower pace, the Spanish steel distributors association, UAHE, said on April 1.

Arconic Inc has completed its separation into two standalone companies, with one focused on aerospace and transportation, and the other on aluminium sheet, extruded and architectural products.

Trading interest for bonded copper returned in March - especially in the latter half - capping the rise in copper inventories in Shanghai-bonded warehouses in the month to March 31, while nickel registered a stock decline on intermittent arbitrage opportunities.

Fastmarkets reviews the latest developments in South African ores and alloys supply following the lockdown order from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday March 23 amid the spread of Covid-19.

China will extend the new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase subsidy and purchase tax exemption policy for two years in an effort to support consumption and mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.