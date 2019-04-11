IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 10

Electric vehicles will shift to using solid-state batteries using lithium metal in the long term, but requisite developments in the manufacturing process mean batteries with liquid electrodes will remain in use until at least the late 2020s, DCDB Group managing partner Emily Hersch said.

Zambian villagers will be able to pursue mining giant Vedanta Resources in the United Kingdom in a case involving lost income due to water pollution from the the company’s Nchanga Copper mine, the UK Supreme Court decided in a ruling on Wednesday April 10.

Three major global trends could together create a need for more than 100 million tonnes of copper between now and 2040, transforming the market, Atlantic Copper chief executive officer Javier Targhetta said.

The second decade of the 21st Century has been marked by a drastic shift of powers in the global economy, which is opening new opportunities for business, professor Nuria Mas, head of economics department at IESE Business School, said at the 80th meeting of the International Rebar Producers & Exporters Association in Barcelona, Spain, on April 8.

Production has begun at EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery, in Abu Dhabi, casting more bearish sentiment on alumina prices.