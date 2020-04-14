IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 13

Argentinian crude steel production fell by 26.7% year on year in March due to the closure of most plants during a mandatory quarantine enforced by the federal government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, national steel chamber Acero Argentino said.

A total of 222,020 tonnes of copper scrap has been approved for import into China in a fifth round of metal scrap import quotas, according to an April 10 release from the China Solid Waste & Chemicals Management Bureau.

Operations at the Antamina zinc and copper mine in Peru have been suspended as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to one of its joint venture partners, Teck Resources Ltd

Chinese minor metal, ore and alloy markets had mixed reactions to news of an extended South African lockdown.

China’s export price for grade-553 silicon fell to a five-and-a-half-month low on April 10 following the emergence of lower offers from traders amid persistently weak foreign demand.