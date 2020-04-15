IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 14

Toyota Motor Corp has decided to again postpone the reopening of its automaking plants in Brazil by two months amid plunging demand and in order to prevent the Covid-19 virus from spreading among its workers, the company said on Monday April 13.

The Covid-19 pandemic has inevitably drawn comparison with the global financial crisis of 2008-09. But while there are similarities, the differences are greater, meaning the remedy needs to be different too.

Downstream aluminium products producer Novelis Inc has completed the acquisition of Aleris Corp for $2.8 billion, the company announced on April 14.

Largo Resources’ first-quarter production at its Maracas Menchen mine in Brazil increased by 35% year on year to 2,831 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), it said in its first-quarter production report on April 13.

The chrome ore market appreciated on April 14 due to bullish price sentiment after South Africa’s lockdown was extended beyond the original 21 days.