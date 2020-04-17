IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 16

Toyota plans further cuts to output at its automotive plants in Japan in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has also pledged to support ventilator producers in the fight against the rising infection and death rates.

Chinese stainless steel producers have withheld their offers since late last week and this has resulted in a recent surge in prices, multiple sources told Fastmarkets this week.

Aluminium producer UC Rusal is continuing to diversify its sales portfolio, including more products for the medical and pharmaceutical industry, at a time of unsustainable market conditions among its traditional end consumers.

Mining operations in South Africa may now operate at a reduced capacity of not more than 50% during the country’s lockdown and can apply to restart and increase production beyond this level, according to a government minister.

The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly hit global electric vehicle (EV) production and sales, and so the broadly anticipated reshuffle of China’s EV battery supply chain is likely to speed up in 2020.