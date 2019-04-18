IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 17
Here are five Fastmarkets MB stories you might have missed on Wednesday April 17 that are worth another look.
Precious metals prices would support zinc and lead mining even if the global markets crashed, including those for base metals, panelists said at Fastmarkets’ International Lead & Zinc Conference in London on Tuesday April 16.
Copper’s three-month price on the London Metal Exchange climbed above $6,600 per tonne at the close of trading on April 17, buoyed by strong gross domestic product figures out of China while a softer dollar index below the psychological level of 97 supported afternoon buying.
Primary aluminium stocks at the three main Japanese ports (MJP) of Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama declined by 7.7% month on month in September, data released by major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp on Wednesday showed.
An appeals court in Argentina has reversed a decision that allowed the inclusion of Paolo Rocca, the chief executive officer of Italian-Argentine steel conglomerate Techint, in a probe on the alleged bribery of government officials in 2008.
Fastmarkets’ battery raw materials team summarizes eight key takeaways from last week’s Battery Materials Conference in Shanghai.