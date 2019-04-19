IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 18

The decision by the European Commission to suspend carbon emissions allowances issued by the UK government under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme is expected to remain valid until the UK is able to reach a deal with the EU on the country’s exit from the union, Richard Warren, head of policy at industry body UK Steel, told Fastmarkets on Thursday April 18.

Alcoa’s revenue for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $2.7 billion, down by 19% from the fourth quarter of 2018, due to lower alumina and aluminium prices.

A forecast downtrend in the mid- to long-term London Metal Exchange cash zinc price could bring about a shortage of zinc mining projects, BMO Capital Markets analyst Kash Kamal said in a presentation at Fastmarkets’ International Lead & Zinc conference on Monday April 15.

The Chinese domestic indium price dropped by 4% week on week on April 17 in response to news that the Fanya Metal Exchange will again auction 34.64 tonnes of the indium stock it holds in its warehouse, after the first auction in January failed to attract any bidders.

Copper fund Red Kite has settled its $850-million market manipulation lawsuit with Barclays out of court, the latter said in a statement on April 18.

