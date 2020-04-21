IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 20

Last month, analysts started warning that oil prices could fall below zero. On Monday, they did.

Iron ore fines output at Brazil-based miner Vale fell by 18.2% year on year in the first quarter of 2020, while the company has cut its guidance of iron ore and pellet production for 2020, the company said on Friday April 17.

Swiss private equity firm Parter Capital Group AG has sold its majority stake in the Aviles and La Coruña aluminium smelters, known as Alu Iberica, in Spain to Grupo Industrial Riesgo.

Chinese domestic portside manganese ore prices of both high and low grades registered significant increases in the latest assessments on April 17, after the country’s ore traders raised offer prices notably in response to a 14-day extension of the lockdown in South Africa.

The Chinese magnesium market was supported by output cuts and the suspension of operations at small plants in the week ended April 17, but muted demand has limited supply-driven price increases in the international market.