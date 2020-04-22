IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 21

The lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic were offering automotive manufacturers a rare opportunity to take a step back and to re-evaluate their long-term strategies, the chief executive officer of Eurasian Resources Group has said.

Italian long steel producer Alfa Acciai Group has resumed production this week following a month of downtime, sources told Fastmarkets on April 17.

United States-based Ball Corp has announced that the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has approved the company’s targets for the reduction of absolute carbon emissions in its own operations by 55%, and within its value chain by 16%, by 2030 against a 2017 baseline.

Tantalum prices have found support due to tightness of supply and concerns about obtaining material during the continued lockdowns in central African countries imposed to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A one-month construction suspension at Teck Resources’ Quebrada Blanca 2 copper mine in Chile is expected to cost the company at least $75 million, a figure set to rise if further delays are incurred.