IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 22

The US copper market began trading in the red on Monday April 22, with market participants bearish despite a softer dollar and growing optimism of a breakthrough in American and Chinese trade talks.

Brazilian steelmaker and miner Usiminas maintained its production target of 7.5-8 million tonnes of iron ore in 2019 despite uncertainties that surround the start of operations at two plants needed to reach that volume, head of mining unit Carlos Rezzonico said on Friday.

China has reached peak annual steel consumption of 850-900 million tonnes, the China Iron and Steel Association said.

Global diversified mining and metals company South32 raised its 2019 production guidance for manganese ore to 5,630,000 wet metric tonnes, up by 89,000 tonnes from 5,541,000 tonnes in the 2018 financial year in response to favorable demand in the market.

The price of antimony in China stalled in the latest assessment period ended on April 17, with the country’s suppliers holding offers relatively firm as consumer enthusiasm in restocking waned.

