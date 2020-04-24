IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 23

Anglo American has lowered the 2020 production guidance for its Kumba iron ore operations to 37-39 million tonnes, down from a previous guidance of 41.5-42.5 million tonnes, due to the lockdown in South Africa, the miner said on April 23.

South Africa is to end its nationwide lockdown and ease restrictions put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic from May 1, but will keep the country’s borders closed.

China has issued its sixth round of scrap metal import quotas, approving minimal volumes compared with previous rounds.

The Chinese ferro-silicon market continued to soften in the week to Wednesday April 22 after producers lowered their offers to attract interest from both domestic and foreign consumers, while prices are likely to rise on higher production costs in the near future, market participants said.

Compagnie de Tifnout Tiranimine (CTT) is restarting operations at its cobalt mine and plant in Morocco after a shutdown that was part of its efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, Fastmarkets understands.