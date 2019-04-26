IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 25

Imports of non-ferrous scrap into China will be halted suddenly for the first two weeks of July, if not longer, due to the administrative procedures required for the government to issue licenses and scrap import quotas on July 1, multiple sources close to the matter have told Fastmarkets.

Australia-based King Island Scheelite has signed an offtake agreement for tungsten concentrate with Austrian producer of refined tungsten Wolfram Bergbau und Hutten AG (WBH), it announced this month.

China National Corporation for Overseas Economic Cooperation (CCOEC) won 34.64 tonnes of indium in Fanya Metal Exchange’s second auction - ended at 10am Beijing time on Thursday April 25 - Fastmarkets understands from the official auction result posted on the Alibaba judicial online platform.

The European molybdenum market was under pressure this week amid muted buying and resistance from consumers, with both the alloy and oxide markets declining week on week on Wednesday April 24.

Falling UG2 chrome ore prices in April have been partly caused by ferro-chrome smelters in China selling their raw material back to the market, sources told Fastmarkets.