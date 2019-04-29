IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 26

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is doomed unless President Donald Trump’s administration removes Section 232 tariffs - and the threat of quotas - from steel and aluminium imported from the United States’ neighbors, two trade experts said.

Warrant traders are reporting an uptick in European zinc warrants available on the London Metal Exchange amid fresh inflows of material this month, while a strong backwardation in the metal’s nearby spreads has left participants questioning what is incentivizing buying.

Lead and zinc recycler Recylex reported sales revenue of €75.8 million ($84.76 million) in the first quarter of 2019, a fall of 20% year on year due to major maintenance shutdowns and falling prices for lead and zinc, the company said on Wednesday April 24.

Anglo American’s refined copper production increased by 4% in the first quarter of 2019 due to rising higher-grade ore output at its Los Bronces and El Soldado mines in central Chile.

If the United States places import tariffs on cars produced in Germany it could trigger an economic slowdown in Germany, corporate audit director of Czech steel distributor Ferona, Jan Moravec, said at Eurometal’s Regional Meeting in Central Europe held in Prague on April 25.