IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 28

Swedish special steel producer Ovako has used hydrogen to heat steel before rolling for the first time, the company announced on April 28.

Over the past month, Chinese importers have been keen to buy overseas copper scrap at more competitive prices, with scrap production shrunk by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as disruptions in the supply of substitute copper products from Africa.

Rwanda has allowed some mines and exporters in the country to resume operations starting from April 28, sources told Fastmarkets.

The Indian silico-manganese export price and European domestic high-carbon ferro-manganese price rose in the past week amid tight alloy availability and hefty increases in the cost of ore.

China’s Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Tisco) has raised its ferro-chrome tender price for May delivery due to higher chrome ore prices caused by supply disruptions amid South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown.