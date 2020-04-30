IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 29

Export prices for Japan-origin plate and structural (P&S) grades of ferrous scrap rose by ¥500 ($5) per tonne week on week on April 29, with tighter supplies over recent weeks keeping the values up, sources have told Fastmarkets.

Brazilian mining company Vale expects to find a potential investor to exit its South Pacific nickel asset Vale New Caledonia (VNC) in the next one to two months, base metals director Mark Travers said in a conference call on April 29.

Turkish integrated bulk alloy producer Eti Elektrometalurji (Etimet) has slashed production by half in response to reduced demand created by the Covid-19 virus, the company told Fastmarkets on April 29.

Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world’s second-largest tin exporter, has resumed production following a hiatus related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company told Fastmarkets.

The United States Commerce Department is considering the launch of an Aluminum Import Monitoring and Analysis (AIM) system in the struggle to deter transshipments and tariff evasion.