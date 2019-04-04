IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 3

The United States’ non-ferrous scrap export market was mixed in January, with shipments of aluminium scrap rising while those of copper scrap fell slightly compared with the same month last year.

In base metals, the estimated arbitrage for shipping aluminium from warehouses in Asia to the United States narrowed in March following a large rise in US river barge prices and slightly softer aluminium premiums in the region. In copper, the Comex price rebounded during midweek trading on Wednesday April 3 with optimism of a resolution to the US-China trade conflict boosting the base metals complex.

Russian steelmaker Evraz has added 130mm billet to the product range of its West Siberian Iron & Steel Works (ZSMK) following the modernization of the latter’s continuous casting machine in March this year.

The European domestic price of mesh-quality wire rod remained flat week on week, with European import prices also steady amid concerns regarding tariff-quota monitoring, market participants told Fastmarkets on April 3.

The American Institute for International Steel has appealed its case seeking to tear down President Donald Trump’s Section 232 tariffs and quotas on imported steel.