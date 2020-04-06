IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 3

Polish coal miner Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (JSW), the largest coking coal producer in Europe, declared force majeure to its clients on Thursday April 2 due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its operations, in a statement seen by Fastmarkets.

The benchmark for the supply of aluminium to main Japanese ports (MJP) in the second quarter of 2020 has settled at a premium of $82 per tonne cif over the London Metal Exchange cash price.

Key data from the chrome pricing sessions in Asia, Europe and the United States for the week ending April 3.

Waning demand for lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) batteries - as a result of slowing consumption of consumer electronic products amid the Covid-19 pandemic - has weighed on upstream cobalt tetroxide prices since early March, sources said.

The Chinese domestic spot battery-grade lithium carbonate price fell by 1.1% on April 2 due to reluctance on the buy side to accept higher prices.