IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 5

Brazil’s federal court in Belém, in the northern state of Pará, has scheduled a second conciliatory hearing for Friday April 12 to discuss the production embargo of Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery.

Electricity cuts in Taiwan in May and June, along with ample offers from Europe, the United States and Japan dampened ferrous scrap prices in Asia this past week.

China’s domestic lithium carbonate spot market retreated this past week after the country’s lower value-added tax came into effect on April 1 alongside the Tomb-Sweeping Day holiday on Friday, while lithium prices in other global markets were stable week on week.

The London Metal Exchange has received an application to list grade-I cobalt cut cathodes produced by Norilsk, it said in a note to members on April 5.

Fastmarkets outlines some of the key topics likely to dominate discussions this year at the minor metals industry’s gathering in Edinburgh, Scotland, for the annual Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA) conference on April 9-11.

