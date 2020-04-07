IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 6

Italian stainless steelmaker Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) has resumed production, following a week of downtime in response to the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Fastmarkets on April 6.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have just sealed the fate of already-struggling aluminium smelting capacity.

Chile’s state copper commission, Cochilco, has lowered its estimate for the average copper price in 2020 to $2.40 per lb amid a significant downturn in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaborne manganese ore prices in China soared in the week ended Friday April 3, driven by strength in the portside market following supply concerns after South Africa’s nationwide lockdown permeated the seaborne market.

Canada-based ferro-titanium producer Metalliage is considering its options after local authorities in Canada said on Sunday April 5 that all non-essential business will be closed until May 4, extending its earlier order by three weeks.