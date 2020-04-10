IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 9

South American flat steel import prices were mostly stable week on week as market liquidity dipped in the continent amid lockdowns and weakened demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aerospace industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with companies in the sector forced to take drastic measures to adapt to the new market environment.

The Peruvian government has extended the national state of emergency by two weeks to April 26 in an attempt to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country.

Australian lithium miner Orocobre will resume production at its Olaroz and Borax plants in Argentina after the South American country’s ministry of production deemed the activities “essential,” it said on April 9.

Hebei Steel, China’s second-largest steel mill, has announced its purchase price for April-delivery silico-manganese at 6,600 yuan ($934) per tonne, market participants told Fastmarkets on April 9.