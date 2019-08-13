IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 12

The main works at China Hongqiao Group were reported to have suffered from severe flooding caused by Super Typhoon Lekima, Fastmarkets learned, but the company has denied claims that it has been forced to stop production.

Nyrstar’s Port Pirie lead smelter in South Australia has incurred another production setback and its TSL furnace will be closed “for a number of weeks” for repairs, the company confirmed to Fastmarkets.

Peru’s Matarani port remained partially closed on Friday August 9 amid an indefinite strike being carried out in the southern province of Islay, making copper concentrate exports intermittent, according to multiple sources.

Investors are optimistic of the future of Brazilian mining under the new federal government and there should be new opportunities in the industry, Appian Brazil chief executive officer Paulo Castellari told Fastmarkets.

The London Metal Exchange has extended the consultation period on the issue of using electronic closing prices until September 30, 2019.