IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 16

An oversupply that has been branded the leading cause of the persistent price weakness seen in China’s vanadium market during the first half of 2019 will likely continue to act as a headwind for the rest of the year, market sources told Fastmarkets.

Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium compound prices held in low ground in the week to Thursday August 15, but the pace of decline has slowed after some downstream demand returned.

Market participants in Asia expect PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel to be the most significantly affected should the European Union decide to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of stainless hot-rolled coil and sheet from the region.

Progress at Mauritius-based Alphamin Resources’ Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo has led the company to alter its leadership structure, with the project now a step closer to full production after the conclusion of its commissioning phase.

Brazilian miner Vale has decided to temporarily halt part of the operations of subsidiary Ferrous Resources due to the absence of licensing documents. This will reduce its output of iron ore by around 330,000 tonnes per month, the company said late on August 15.