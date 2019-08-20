IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 19

Xinjiang Xinfa Aluminium, a subsidiary of Xinfa Group, was heard to have closed 500,000 tonnes of aluminium production operational lines at its plant in Xinjiang province, China due to an incident at its electrical transformer on August 18, sources told Fastmarkets on August 19.

Ferro-vanadium prices in China retreated over the week ended Friday August 16 amid limited buying interest, while the price of vanadium pentoxide in Europe fell back from recent gains, following the trend in China.

Guangxi Nanguo, which recently had to suspend its newly constructed 300,000-tonne-per-year copper smelter due to a lack of funds, has entered into procurement financing agreements with state-owned conglomerate Minmetals, sources with direct knowledge told Fastmarkets.

The United States has restated its opposition to an EU proposal to classify titanium dioxide and cobalt as possible carcinogens, asking the European Commission (EC) to consult with the World Trade Organization (WTO) before taking further action.

A spike in short-selling activity among traders turned the Vietnamese hot-rolled coil import market chaotic in the past week.

