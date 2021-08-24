IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 23

Increasing costs for long-term storage at the Chinese port of Tiajnin have added to the financial burdens facing alloy smelters and trading houses this year.

Tianyuan Manganese Industry Group (TMI), said to be the world’s largest producer of manganese flake, has not halted production, it told Fastmarkets, dispelling a recent rumor that has helped to drive manganese prices to new heights worldwide.

Alumina prices climbed on August 23 to their highest since February 1 last year, after trading sideways for most of this month.

Turkish domestic scrap prices have continued to weaken over the past week in line with falling imported scrap values, market participants told Fastmarkets on August 23.

The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) will maintain existing duties on imports of some seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line and pressure pipe from China, the agency said on Thursday August 19.