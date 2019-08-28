IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 27

The whole battery supply chain will benefit from lithium benchmark pricing, according to Fastmarkets head of battery raw materials research William Adams. The auto industry is going through a period of unprecedented change due to companies introducing electric vehicles into their portfolios alongside internal combustion engine vehicles.

Chinese vanadium exporters continued to reduce their offer prices due to lackluster overseas buying interest in the week ended Friday August 23, while European and US markets reported thin trading amid summer mill outages

Ball Corporation has launched a pilot for infinitely recyclable aluminium cups in the United States, marking a further sign of customer-driven demand for sustainable products.

Manganese ore market participants in China expect a poor outlook for manganese ore prices for the remainder of 2019, amid steady supply growth and lagging demand.

An electrical equipment failure at Teck Resources’ Trail Operations zinc refinery in Canada’s British Columbia last weekend has forced it to suspend one of four rectifiers there.