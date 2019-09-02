IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 30

China’s domestic spot battery-grade lithium carbonate prices temporarily held in the week to August 29 with buyers cautious of further decreases, while the lithium hydroxide market kept flat and no matter how low the offers, deals were rarely concluded due to continuing poor downstream demand.

China Gold has finished building China’s largest and only inland copper concentrates blending facility, with operations set to commence subject to Customs Agency approval, Fastmarkets has learned.

A nickel plant at the Ramu nickel-cobalt project in northeast Papua New Guinea, is still in full operation following the discovery of waste spilling into the nearby Basamuk Bay, according to media reports.

Jiuquan Iron & Steel Group (Jisco) plans to temporarily close its Alumina Partners of Jamaica (Alpart) refinery for over a year in the next two to three months, sources told Fastmarkets on August 30.



Ferrous scrap prices around the world fell over the week ended August 30 on thin buying interest from end-users, which expected more price falls so were not eager to purchase materials.