IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 8

The meeting of battery materials market participants at Antaike’s Battery Materials conference in Guiyang, China, came just as news broke of Glencore’s plan to put one of its copper-cobalt mines on care and maintenance – Fastmarkets covers the Chinese market reaction and other topics of discussion at the conference on August 7-8.

Scrap metal cargoes from Japan have been refused entry into South Korea over the past two weeks after the country’s customs started asking for certificates to prove radiation levels, sources told Fastmarkets.

German copper refiner Aurubis Group has forecast a continued weakening of the European copper market in its latest financial statement, indicating a significant dent to earnings as a result of subdued copper demand across the continent.

China’s domestic stainless steel prices increased over the past week amid unabated concerns over Indonesia’s export ban for unprocessed nickel ore, which is set to come into effect in 2022.

The spot price for gallium in China’s domestic market edged up on Wednesday August 7 after suppliers were unwilling to sell cargoes below 1,000 yuan ($142) per kg in response to announced production halts by major producers in the country.