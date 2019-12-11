IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 10

Export prices for Chinese cold-rolled coil and hot-dipped galvanized coil were mostly stable during the week to December 10 amid continued gains in the Chinese domestic market.

Copper production in Chile fell by a slight 0.1% year on year during October, with higher volumes mainly from Codelco, Escondida and Colluahasi almost enough to offset output drops at Antofagasta and Anglo American.

Reversing a recent re-commitment to its New Caledonian operations, Brazilian miner Vale told investors it would “exit VNC (Vale New Caledonia),” but some analysts wonder if or how Vale will extricate itself from the long-troubled South Pacific island venture.

The approval of €3.2 billion in subsidies by seven European Union members could generate a major mineral supply and processing chain to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in Europe.

South African state power utility Eskom was forced to implement stage 6 load shedding for the first time ever on Monday December 9 amid a severe lack of generating capacity.