IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from December 16

South American steel import prices continued to climb during the week ended Friday December 13, following the trend of global prices, as customers rushed to book February-shipment cargoes ahead of the holidays, sources said.

Participants are taking a cautious approach to the aluminium market in 2020, with poor downstream demand and low product premiums threatening already-tight margins in the industry.

Seaborne prices of high- and low-grade manganese ore in China continued to strengthen during the week ended December 13 amid resumed buying interest, market sources said.

The Hemerdon tungsten mine in Devon, United Kingdom, could reopen with the backing of a group of investors including former Galena and ICBC Standard Bank executive Mark Thompson, the Baker-Steel Resources Trust and ex-Red Kite co-founder David Lilley.

The Chinese ferro-vanadium export price showed signs of softening in the latest assessment period ended on Thursday December 12, following the trends in both the domestic and international markets.